Minnehaha, Pennington Counties Make Tweaks After Marsy's Fix

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says his office can be more open with crime information after South Dakota voters approved changes to the "Marsy's Law" victims' bill of rights.



The measure aimed at fixing bureaucratic problems Marsy's Law created for authorities took effect this week. Some law enforcement agencies are still reviewing their responses, while others have made changes.



The new provisions require victims to opt in to many rights and specifically allow authorities to share information with the public to help solve crimes.



Milstead says the sheriff's office in most cases will be able to release the names of businesses where crimes occur, which had generally stopped after Marsy's Law.



Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo's office will have a line for victims to call, but staff will no longer try to contact each one.

