SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another plant sale you can add to your list as you get your garden ready this spring.

The Minnehaha Master Gardener’s Plant Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

There will be annuals, perennials, veggies, pollinators, shrubs and vines on sale from 9 a.m. to noon.

It is free and open to the public.