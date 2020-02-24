Minnehaha, Lincoln County State’s Attorney Offices reviewing egging vandalism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The people responsible for egging a downtown Sioux Falls business as well as some cars have been identified, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said one adult and five juveniles have been identified. Police have not filed any charges at this time, Clemens said. The information has been sent to both the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County State’s Attorney Offices. Clemens said they will determine the appropriate charges, but added the incident was not a hate crime.

Full Circle Book Co-op Co-owner Jason Kurtz told KELOLAND News on February 17 he believed someone egged his business because of a transgender flag.