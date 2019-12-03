Minnehaha County Treasurer’s Office rolling out a new website for property tax payments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Paying your property taxes in Minnehaha County is getting a little easier.

The treasurer’s office is rolling out a new website for property tax payments. The county’s IT department talked about the upgrades at Tuesday’s commission meeting. One feature that is new with this site is that tax payers will be able to pay current year delinquent taxes.

“So up to this point with the previous website someone would have to either call the treasurer’s office, figure out what that amount is, pay by mail or physically come down here,” Minnehaha County Information Technology Director Monte Watembach said.

Property owners will also be able to pay on multiple parcels at a time with the new site. People will be able to search their name or business name on the site to find the different properties.