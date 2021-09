SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new DMV system has county treasurers encouraging residents who typically buy vehicle tags in November to buy them early.

Minnehaha County Treasurer Kris Swanson says the new system will start on Nov. 29. He said November owners, residents with last names that begin with T through Z, should renew registration tags before Thanksgiving.

He said people can renew tags at SDCars.org or find one of the DMV kiosks to renew tags.