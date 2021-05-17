Minnehaha County to conduct traffic study near Amazon

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Big things are going to be happening on a stretch of road just south of Crooks.

The county is going to be conducting a traffic study during the month of June on Highway 130.

Specifically this stretch between Interstate 29 and Highway 137 and it’s all because of…you guessed it Amazon.

“So the intersection at Marion Road and County Road 130 will be vastly bigger,” Minnehaha County Highway Assistant Superintendent Shannon Schultz said.

Because of Amazon and other companies building in Foundation Park in Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County is preparing for a huge jump in traffic counts on Highway 130 and Marion Road.

“People who turn left from I-29 who want to go south on Marion is 900 cars in an hour that’s a huge number,” Schultz said. “The only place that I am aware of in Sioux Falls that sees 900 left turns in an hour is at 26th and I-229, and you all know that intersection just turned into a massive blown up intersection.”

Over the next 25 years, they expect the number of vehicles traveling on this stretch of road to increase 5 times or 17,000 vehicles a day.

To address that number, the county is looking at widening both Marion Road and Highway 130 to four lanes, plus adding double turning lanes.

There have also been a number of severe crashes at this intersection which is known as the Crooks Corner.

The county will look at taking out that intersection and perhaps rebuilding it with a roundabout.

Schultz says studies have shown that roundabouts reduce severe crashes by 80-90%.

As Foundation Park continues to grow so will the anticipated traffic.

“Any highway department whether it’s the state or the county its essential function is to serve commerce and so commerce is here and now we got to do something,” Schultz said.

The county will be holding a public hearing on the proposed highway projects June 1st at the Crooks Community Center at 5:30 p.m.