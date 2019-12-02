UPDATE: McGowan confirms resignation

UPDATED 11:30 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan confirmed to KELOLAND News he’s going to resign from his position effective Friday.

In an email to KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke, McGowan said he had a knee replacement surgery on Oct. 18 and developed a blood clot/hematoma, which required urgent surgery on Nov. 1. He blamed the condition on returning to work too soon after the first surgery.

He said in his email, “The negative print media has been too much of a distraction for me to continue with my responsibilities as State’s Attorney.”

He thanked other law enforcement officials and added he plans to focus on his faith, family and health.

McGowan said he doesn’t plan on doing any interviews until “I feel better and complete my physical therapy.”

Below is the transcript of McGowan’s email.

I had a knee replacement surgery on October 18th. I developed a blood clot/hematoma which required an urgent surgery on November 1st. This condition was likely the result of me returning to work too soon after the initial replacement surgery. In fact, I went to Pierre for a five hour meeting just four days after the knee replacement. I was placed on weeks of bed rest in order to save my knee joint and keep my leg. Despite everything I’ve been through, the print media has been relentless and continues to harm me and my family.



Contrary to print media reports, I just obtained a life sentence on a child murderer on May 30th of this year. I’ve worked numerous weekends on homicide cases since then. The negative print media has been too much of a distraction for me to continue with my responsibilities as State’s Attorney. I’ve been honored to serve in this capacity for more than a decade! I’ve been privileged to work with our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officials! They truly are the best of the best and deserve our thanks and respect! My intent is to focus on my faith, family, and health needs. I don’t plan on doing any interviews until I feel better and complete my physical therapy.

Respectfully,

Aaron



KELOLAND News reached out to the Argus Leader newspaper for a response to McGowan’s comments.

“It’s our duty to hold elected officials to account for their actions, or inactions, because if we don’t do it nobody else will. That includes Aaron McGowan.”

Cory Myers, news director

9:27 a.m.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan is looking to resign from his position effective Friday.

According to the Minnehaha County Commission agenda, the commissioners will consider a motion to accept the resignation of McGowan.

McGowan was the subject of an investigation by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg at the direction of Governor Kristi Noem. The report indicated McGowan may have abused alcohol and sent inappropriate Snapchat messages to coworkers. Noem called the findings “unsettling” but there were no charges filed against McGowan.

McGowan told KELOLAND News in September he was suffering from PTSD over botched knee surgery from years ago and ongoing pain. But the Attorney General’s report said his family was trying to hold an intervention on July 13 for alcohol, but McGowan refused treatment.

McGowan, who was elected to his position in 2008, also told KELOLAND News he intended to run for Minnehaha County State’s Attorney again in 2020.

