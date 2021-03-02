Minnehaha County starts load limits Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Highway Department begins restricting weights on six county roads Friday, March 5. Limits will be 80,000 lbs. gross and 6 tons per axle (12,000 lbs. per axle) on these routes:

County 130, between County 105 and Minnesota state line.

County 124, between County Highway 105 and the Minnesota state line.

County 140, between County 151 and 466th Avenue.

County 111, between County 150 to SD 42.

County 104, between SD 19 and the McCook County line.

County 103, between SD 11 and County 12.

All other roads will be 20,000 lbs. per axle and 80,000 lbs. gross. The load restrictions will be in place until further notice, but will remain in place no longer than April 30, 2021 unless warranted, according to the county department.