Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of an impersonation phone scam.

Callers are pretending to be Minnehaha County deputies and demanding payments. They are calling from cloned Sheriff’s Office numbers and using deputies’ names.

The Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that they will never call to inform anyone of a warrant and will never request payment via prepaid gift cards.

They say if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a deputy and demanding money, hang up. If you need clarification, call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office or look up warrants at this website.