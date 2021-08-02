Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating rollover crash near Renner

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened just outside of Renner on Saturday morning.

Authorities say people witnessed a pickup and a car heading east on 258th Street at high rates of speed just before 9 a.m. Both drivers lost control of their vehicle while going through the Highway 115 intersection.

The pickup crashed into the ditch and rolled several times, officials say.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.