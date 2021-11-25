Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office: Charges pending in rollover

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls were called to a rollover crash late Wednesday night.

First responders were called to a crash in the area of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway around 11 p.m.

A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says at least four people were in the car at the time of the rollover. It’s unknown how many are hurt, but several injuries were reported.

KELOLAND News had a photographer on scene. A flipped over car could be seen off the side of the road.

Officials say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Charges are pending.