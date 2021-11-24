Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating assault suspect

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in an assault late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, Deputies were called to northwest Hartford for reports of an assault. The victim told authorities that the suspect ran north into a field.

South Dakota Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls Police helped search for the suspect. No suspect has been found yet.

If you have any surveillance video or saw anything in the area between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.