MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Kenyon Brown.

The MCSO is requesting the public's assistance in locating Kenyon Brown. Brown is a 55 year old female and was last seen 5 miles east of Dell Rapids on Thursday. If you know of her whereabouts please contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office at 605-367-7000. pic.twitter.com/UuH9MwiF6m — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) July 23, 2021

Brown was last seen 5 miles east of Dell Rapids on Thursday. Anyone with any information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Minneahaha County Sheriff’s Office at