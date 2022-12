SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Isaac Charles Olson, 26. Olson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault domestic and simple assault domestic.

He is described as 6’0″ and 165 lbs.

Those with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 605-367-4268 during business hours or after hours at 6005-367-7000 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.