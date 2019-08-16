Minnehaha County seeking police reserve officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Emergency Management is giving you the chance to keep your community safer. The agency is now taking applications for Police Reserve Officers.

These volunteers help career law enforcement officers patrol several community events throughout the year, like the Sioux Empire Fair, tournaments and dignitary visits.

“Right now, my numbers wise are just slightly more than 40. So which sounds like a lot, but we’re very busy. We help fill out with the police department, the sheriff’s office, highway patrol, we have requests to help them out with various events, we do 70 plus events each year that we help out with,” Doug Blomker, Assistent Director with Minnehaha County Emergency Management said.

You must be at least 21-years-old, be in good health, have no criminal background and a good moral character.

You can send in your applications until September 16th.