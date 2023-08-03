SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a 33-year-old man accused of raping a child.

According to court documents, Caleb Moran faces three counts of rape and four counts of sexual contact with a child.

The alleged crimes happened for several years, starting in 2012 when the victim was five years old.

Court documents say Moran lived in the same house as the victim at the time.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office.