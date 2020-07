SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of Minnehaha County Police Reserve Sergeant Scott Middlen.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant Middle died in a scuba diving accident near Pickstown over the weekend.

Sergeant Middlen was retired from the South Dakota Air National Guard and a longtime Police Reserve member, according to the Facebook post.