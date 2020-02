SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls area may soon be home to a roller coaster.

According to the Minnehaha County planning commission, Wild Water West Waterpark is requesting a permit to expand the amusement park to allow for a roller coaster.

Wild Water West is located three miles west of Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County planning commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday. KELOLAND News will have more coverage from Monday’s meeting on-air and online.