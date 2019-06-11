Local News

Minnehaha County officials to open stations to help with getting individual federal aid

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Federal help is on its way to South Dakota following spring flooding.

And Minnehaha County officials want to make it easier for you to apply. County officials plan to opening up a station, dedicated to helping people who are looking for assistance. They'll help you figure out which assistance programs is right for you. 

County officials plan to find a location and get everything set up in the next week. But you don't need to wait for FEMA aid you can already apply over the phone or online. 

At this time, registration is open for citizens to apply for assistance. They can do this via phone call or online: 1-800-621-3362 or https://www.disasterassistance.gov/. 

Keep in mind, federal assistance from FEMA isn't like insurance. It won't replace everything you may have lost in flooding it will only help you get your home back to livable conditions.
 

