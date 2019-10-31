Minnehaha County moose being monitored

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Game, Fish and Parks employees and law enforcement are keeping an eye on a moose that’s moved into a cornfield in Minnehaha County.

The moose was first spotted in northwest Sioux Falls on Tuesday. It wandered into the field to rest and hasn’t left since.

On Thursday, a farmer started combining the field with the expectation it might prompt the moose to move on. As of noon, the animal was still in the field.

While they are watching it from the ground, authorities are also keeping tabs on the moose from the air using a drone.

