PREVIEW: Minnehaha County man lucky to be alive after ‘freak’ fishing accident

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A family that lives in northeastern Minnehaha County says they are grateful to be together after what they are calling a freak fishing accident that happened almost two weeks ago.

Todd Thesenvitz and his wife and daughter were fishing together at a lake near Clark, S.D. on July 7 when the unexpected took place.

Todd had a large fish on his line which he was pulling to the surface. The hook broke and the bottom bouncer came back and pierced through his chest and into his heart. Thankfully, his daughter Keanna knew what to do.

“I asked my daughter who is a nurse to pull it out and come to find out, it was a good thing she didn’t listen to me for once, otherwise it probably would have killed me within 30 minutes the doctor said,” Todd said.

“I saw it in his chest and I felt my heart drop and my stomach drop and I knew instantly it was probably in his heart just because of the location of it, but I couldn’t let him know and I couldn’t let my mom know,” Keanna said.

Todd was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Watertown and then airlifted to Sioux Falls where he had surgery to remove the remaining part of the bottom bouncer. He left the hospital on July 11.

He is doing really well considering everything that happened, but he isn’t supposed to lift anything over 10 pounds.

