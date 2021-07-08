Minnehaha County man charged for stabbing, killing dog, injuring puppies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man is behind bars, accused of stabbing and killing a dog and injuring two of her puppies.

Court papers say Jerry Lee Smith, Junior admitted he shoved a large kitchen knife down the dog’s throat while she was nursing her puppies.

A neighbor reported Smith then tried to burn the dog outside of his home.

When authorities asked Smith what happened, he said the dog – known as Morgan – had bitten him. An officer with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society says Smith’s alleged wound wasn’t bleeding and he smelled of alcohol.

The humane officer found two puppies with stab wounds. One of them was dead.

Court papers say the dogs belonged to Smith’s girlfriend who he’d broken up with earlier that same day.

Smith is charged with reckless burning and three counts of animal cruelty. We will hear from the humane society and find out how you can help, coming up on KELOLAND News at 6 and more coverage online.