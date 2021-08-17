Minnehaha County looking for volunteer police reserves

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County is looking for people to volunteer as part of its police reserve program.

Emergency management is accepting applications until September 6th.

Those in the police reserves support law enforcement officers, including helping out at big events like the Sioux Empire Fair, marathons, community events and tournaments.

“We’re looking for good applicants, good people who are interested in volunteering for the community. And also if anybody is interested in getting into full-time law enforcement, this is a good way to essentially dip your toe in the water and see what it’s all about,” Doug Blomker, Assistant Director of Emergency Management said.

To join the police reserves, you have to be of good moral character, no criminal background, be at least 21 years old and in good physical condition. You can apply at the Minnehaha County Office of Emergency Management.