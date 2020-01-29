Minnehaha County Jail Warden talks about inmate death by suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man arrested just last week on multiple charges for child pornography has died.

A family member told KELOLAND News 40-year-old Travis Walter hanged himself Sunday in his cell. He was taken to the hospital where he died on Tuesday.

The Minnehaha County Jail Warden Mike Mattson confirmed the death on Wednesday.

Mattson says an investigation is being conducted by DCI and no criminal activity is suspected. Walter was a general population inmate, which means he would be checked on every 30 minutes.

Mattson said jail staff found Walter at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Mattson did not want to share any details on how Walter hung himself as the investigation is still on-going.

Walter was arrested last Friday after someone reported seeing suspicious images on a cell phone. He was facing four counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography.

Police said at the time, at least one of the victims was local and that more charges were possible.