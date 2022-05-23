SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A letter from Minnehaha County Jail Warden Mike Mattson to county commissioners says the last year was a hard one. Mattson’s letter says the last year brought “an unprecedented turnover rate of 31%.” However, it says 25 of 27 new officers hired this year were retained.

“We had our 31% turnover, COVID, constant recruiting, constantly training,” Mattson said. “It’s been challenging.”

The beginning wage for a Minnehaha County corrections officer is now $23.01 an hour.

“It’s not a jail-only problem,” Mattson said. “Every department in the county has been struggling with recruiting because of wages on the market today.”

“This year we’ve had a lot of turnover, which is the same for any public or private entity,” Minnehaha County commissioner Jean Bender said. “And so turnover at the, particularly at the jail has been something the commission has been really focused on.”

Bender also brings up training.

“It’s just a high training curve, so when you have turnover it takes you a while to catch up ’cause you gotta train those folks,” Bender said. “They can’t just walk in the first day and do their job.”

Mattson says he has 12 open positions at the moment.

“Corrections officers are kind of behind the scenes in the law enforcement system, and their jobs are absolutely necessary,” Mattson said.

The commission is scheduled to be briefed on the jail at a meeting Tuesday morning. According to Mattson’s letter, 2021 included 11 instances when a staff member was assaulted. As of last week, this year has already had eight.