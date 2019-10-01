Minnehaha County Jail finishes part of expansion project

Part of the expansion project for the Minnehaha County Jail is now complete.

Staff have been working out of this new 5th floor for about two months.

Minnehaha is also now taking in inmates from other counties and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Once the expansion is complete, the jail will have about 700 beds for inmates as well as other new features.

“We’re going to have a courtroom in this jail, so we’ll be able to for initial appearances have the judge come here instead of 100 inmates being transported over to the courthouse on a Monday or Tuesday,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

Milstead says this expansion will also allow the jail to offer new programs to inmates including drug and alcohol addiction and community work projects.