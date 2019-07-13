Minnehaha County Jail expansion on schedule and on budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County Jail staff is getting closer to moving into part of the facility’s expansion.

The nearly $50 million expansion will add 320 new beds and administration space.

Construction workers have faced weather challenges, but the warden says they’re on schedule and on budget.

“They’ve been very busy. I think you can see based on the amount of the building completed, they’re doing a very good job. They’re working under not the most favorable weather conditions this spring. They’re making really good progress,,” Gromer said.

Gromer says the first part of the expansion is close to completion. The other part of the expansion won’t be ready until next summer.