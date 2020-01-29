Minnehaha County inmate tries to kill himself in jail

An inmate in the Minnehaha County jail, who was facing multiple charges for child pornography, tried to kill himself in jail.

A family member confirms to KELOLAND News that 40-year-old Travis Walter hanged himself Sunday night in his cell. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The sheriff’s office tells KELOLAND News, it has a jailer check on inmates in the general population every 30 minutes.

If they are on suicide watch, it’s more frequent than that.

Walter was arrested last Friday after someone reported seeing suspicious images on a cell phone.

He was facing four counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography.

Police said at the time, at least one of the victims was local and that more charges were possible.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Walter family and the sheriff’s office for comment, but both denied our request for an on-camera interview.