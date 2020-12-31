Minnehaha County Highway Department kept busy with latest snowfall

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – This week’s snow has also kept county crews busy the last two days clearing the roads.

It’s been a busy two days for crews at the Minnehaha County Highway Department.

“We worked last night until 6:30, we didn’t get on the road plowing until about 8:30-8:45, so they were pretty much out all day preparing,” operations manager, Minnehaha County Highway Department, Hank Trumble said. “So today’s event, cleanup if you will, was real easy, we started at 4:00 in the morning and they are probably within the hour will be done and complete for this snow storm.”

Mark Honerman was one of those out clearing snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we went out just to kind of stay ahead of it, try and keep it safe for the motorists, knocking down all the drifts that were forming yesterday and we stayed long enough for the public to make it home through rush hour,” highway department technician, Mark Honerman said.

Trumble says he had 15 plow trucks out on the county highway system.

“We try to take care of the high travel roads first and then we work into our secondary, in other words, not as highly traveled roads,” Trumble said. “When I have my full crew, they all get the same attention at the same time, when I’m down with limited sources, we hit the high roads first.”

“We do what we can to get the roads clear as soon as we can and make it safe for everybody,” Honerman said.

Trumble says he appreciates people giving plows plenty of room and having patience when the trucks are out.