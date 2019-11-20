Minnehaha County evaluating its building needs for 2020

Minnehaha County is looking at its building needs for next year and it includes a long list of new facilities and renovations.

A task force has been studying both long term and short term projects for several months now and presented its finding to commissioners today.

One of the recommendations for next year is to find more space at the highway shop.

The current location is small and the city will some day extend Lewis Avenue, which would run right through the middle of it.

“You also have a cemetery up there, which I don’t think could be sold, but would need to be dealt with,” said task force member Keith Severson.

Severson told commissioners one option would be to relocate the highway shop to near Crooks.

He says there’d be more space and centrally located to county highways.

“Makes sense, consolidation of the operations, it would eliminate the Colton location that you have now, so we could eliminate that space and bring everybody together,” Severson said.

Another need is to renovate the Juvenile Detention Center to include a sally port.

“Inclusive sally port reduces flight risk when transferring juveniles who get in and out of the vehicle and an enclosed sally port would protect the identity of the juvenile,” Severson said.

The task force also recommends spending money on a large air conditioning unit to cool the new jail.

The current system already heats and cools six county buildings, but would need to be upgraded because of the new jail that’s still under construction.

They’d also like to renovate the state’s attorney’s office to free up more space as well.

“The longer we wait the more these projects are going to cost and I don’t think any of us disagrees that we need to make these campus improvements and do some selling of property to increase our cash abilities to support those smaller cash projects,” Severson said.