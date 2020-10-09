Minnehaha County Emergency Management director to request burn ban

HARTFORD, SD (KELO) — Minnehaha County could soon be calling for a halt to controlled burns in response to the tinder dry conditions that have led to recent grassfires. The director of emergency management plans to ask county commissioners to impose a burn ban as soon as next week. The high fire danger is impacting volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

The Hartford Volunteer Fire Department has seen a 25-percent increase in calls of all types of emergencies this year, including grassfires.

“We’ve had days in the past, you’re literally going from one fire to the next with not much time to regroup,” Hartford Area Fire & Rescue Chief Bryon Shumaker said.

And the call volume isn’t likely to let up anytime soon with grassfires flaring up amid the dry conditions.

“Any fire that might be out there igniting is going to spread very quickly, faster than most people think it will,” Shumaker said.

Many of the recent grassfires have been sparked by farmers harvesting their fields.

“Accidents are going to happen with these dry conditions. Combines are going to start on fire. That happens a lot, unfortunately. But we’ll work through that,” Minnehaha County Emergency Management Director Jason Gearman said.

The emergency manager says a countywide burn ban could help prevent future fires and take some of the strain off area volunteer fire departments.

“It’s just an awareness, ‘Hey, it’s dry out there.’ We’re going to put a burn ban on. Don’t burn your rubbish piles and ditches and things like that because it’s just not the right thing to do right now,” Gearman said.

Gearman says the fall harvest, combined with the arrival of pheasant hunting seasons, could make for a combustible combination this month unless people are careful as they spend time in the parched fields of South Dakota.

Gearman expects to request the burn ban at Tuesday’s meeting of the Minnehaha County commission.