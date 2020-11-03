Minnehaha County Election Center prepares for a busy night of counting ballots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Election workers in Minnehaha County have been busy throughout the day preparing the thousands of absentee ballots for counting.

Absentee envelopes are being opened at the very busy Old Courthouse Museum.

It’s gearing up to be a busy and long night at the Minnehaha County Election Center. County Auditor Bob Litz estimates the county could receive about 38,000 absentee ballots by election day, which he says will be a record.

Litz has already said that counting all those ballots will likely take longer. He plans on sending workers home tonight, and finishing counting tomorrow.