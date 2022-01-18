Minnehaha County Commission wants to create task force looking at future of fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha Country Commission is looking for people to form a community task force to look at the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“This is a resolution to authorize a task force for the purpose of reviewing and establishing a vision for the William H. Lyon fairgrounds,” said Minnehaha County administrative officer Carol Muller.

Minnehaha County Commissioners are looking for people to form a community task force to review the facilities at the fairgrounds, the financials, the events and the opportunities going forward.

“It’s a big project. It’s something we need to create a vision for and I think this is the beginning of getting that vision started,” said commissioner Gerald Beninga.

“They’ll take a deep dive, they’ll give us some great information so that we can be wise stewards of taxpayers money,” said commissioner Jean Bender.

“It’s a bit of a money pit at this point,” said commissioner Jeff Barth.

600,000 people attended events at the fairgrounds last year. The task force would try to bring in even more. Commissioner Dean Karsky says he’s already hearing from people who would like to be on the citizen panel, but first, he has a warning.

“Be careful what you ask for because this is going to be a lot of work, it’s going to be a heavy lift and it’s going to get into the weeds pretty far,” said Karsky.

Two people who served on the Minnehaha County Fair Board for years spoke today in favor of the idea.

“It’s very positive from the standpoint that it shows that the commission has some interest and support and believes in the fair,” said fair board member Steve Munk.

“I’m just very excited with the fact that we’re here to discuss the future of the fairgrounds versus the fate of the fairgrounds,” said fair board member Jon Carroll.

In the coming weeks, the commission will decide how many people to put on the task force and start the application process. The commission will also need to set a budget and possibly hire a facilitator to help with meetings.