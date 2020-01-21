1  of  8
Minnehaha County Commission unanimously approves Johnson as State’s Attorney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Commission unanimously approved Crystal Johnson to serve as Minnehaha County State’s Attorney. 

Johnson was appointed on an interim basis on Dec. 6. She will continue to serve in the position until voters decide in a November election. 

Aaron McGowan resigned from the position last month.

In December, Johnson told KELOLAND News she was hoping to help move the office forward. 

“We’re hoping to look on to brighter days,” Johnson told KELOLAND News in December.

