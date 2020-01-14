Minnehaha County Commission approves refugee resettlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Commission Office voted unanimously 5-0 to allow for refugee resettlement in the county.

Chairman Gerald Beninga, Vice-Chair Jeff Barth and commissioners Cindy Heiberger, Jean Bender and Dean Karsky all voted in favor of a measure welcoming refugees into Minnehaha County.

Last year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order allowing state and local governments to consent to receive refugees.

Gov. Kristi Noem has already given the green light at the state level.

Consent at the local level is also needed on an annual basis’s.

