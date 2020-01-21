Minnehaha County Commission appoints Crystal Johnson as state’s attorney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Crystal Johnson is officially the new Minnehaha State’s Attorney. Johnson has been serving as the interim state’s attorney since early December.

That’s when Aaron McGowan resigned following an investigation by the Attorney General at the direction of Governor Kristi Noem.

Crystal Johnson has been officially appointed to the office. That was decided at Tuesday morning’s county commission meeting.

“Motion passes unanimously. Congratulations. Thank you for agreeing to serve,” county commission chair, Jean Bender said.

“We had some good candidates that we interviewed and I appreciate those that put their name forward,” county commissioner, Jeff Barth said.

Crystal Johnson has worked at the state’s attorneys office for about 15 years, with a three year break as a magistrate judge.

“It’s my home, it’s where I live to serve, so thank you very much for the opportunity, I look forward to moving that office forward, we continue to work hard,” Minnehaha State’s attorney, Crystal Johnson said.

Johnson says she has some plans in store in her new role, including making the office more efficient.

“Whether it is office reorganization, that we work more in specialties than what we have in the past, but try to be more efficient with what we have considering how crime is climbing,” Johnson said.

Leaving Johnson looking forward to her role.

“I’ve tried difficult cases, I’ve tried homicide cases, death penalty cases, it’s nice now to kind of transfer where I feel like is a natural progression of my role there into the states attorney’s role.”

Johnson will continue to serve in the position until voters decide in a November election.