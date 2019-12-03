Minnehaha County Commission accepts McGowan resignation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Commission has accepted the resignation of Aaron McGowan.

The last day on the job for the embattled State’s Attorney will be Friday, December 6.

In an email to KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke, McGowan said he had a knee replacement surgery in mid-October and developed a blood clot/hematoma, which required urgent surgery on November 1. He blamed the condition on returning to work too soon after the first surgery.

He thanked other law enforcement officials and added he plans to focus on his faith, family and health.

Tuesday morning, the commissioners accepted McGowan’s resignation unanimously. Following the meeting, commissioner Jean Bender spoke with the media and revealed the county will pay McGowan $35,000 as part of an agreement.

