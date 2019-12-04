Minnehaha County Commission accepts Aaron McGowan’s resignation

As KELOLAND News reported Monday, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan told KELOLAND News he plans on resigning his position as state’s attorney.

Tuesday the county commission voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

The vote was quick, but the process to accept McGowan’s resignation was not.

“After careful thought weighing options, weighing the pros and the cons for both the employees of the county and for the taxpayers in the county, we decided that was in the best interests of all involved,” Minnehaha County chairperson Jean Bender said.

As we’ve reported, McGowan had been struggling with personal issues, had missed several days of work and was even investigated by South Dakota’s Attorney General.

McGowan’s last day will be Friday and he’ll receive $35,000 severance pay. Chairwoman Jean Bender wouldn’t elaborate on how the commission came up with that amount.

“You know, I told you that we carefully considered the options that we had available, and that this was the amount that we were able to come to an agreement that would allow the county to move forward,” Bender said.

Now the question becomes, who’ll replace McGowan and serve out his term?

“I think our goal would be to hire the very best qualified person, you know, certainly I think that it would be fair to ask that person if they’re interested in keeping that job long term because, as in any, any business anybody who’s managing people, continuity is important and so I think it would be something that we would consider, but ultimately the voters are going to get to make that decision,” Bender said.

If the county can’t find someone to replace McGowan, there is a provision under state law that allows the chief judge of the Second Circuit to appoint somebody on an interim basis.