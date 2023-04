SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says one business failed a Liquor Compliance Check on Wednesday.

Authorities say a total of 46 businesses were checked. Some of the businesses that passed include Corner Bar in Valley Springs, Dog House Bar in Baltic, Tailgator’s Bar and Grill in Brandon, and The Dugout in Hartford.

Cubby’s in Dell Rapids was the lone business to fail the check.