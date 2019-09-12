1  of  2
Additional section of I-90 closing Thursday afternoon Highway 11 closed south of Brandon due to flooding
Minnehaha County bracing for flooding

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Areas of Minnehaha County area bracing for flooding that could be worse than the flooding that happened in the spring.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office tweeted that flooding levels in Dell Rapids are now predicted to exceed the levels from the flood in March. Authorities are out right now working to mark flooded roads.

“Right now we have deputies out, county highway is out and they’re closing a lot of roads. Currently roads to the west of Sioux Falls on Madison Street have water flowing over them. Baltic has one way in and out of the city,” Jason Gearman with Minnehaha County Emergency Management said.

