Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners accepting State’s Attorney applicants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for State’s Attorney.

Candidates must be licensed to practice as an attorney or counselor at law by the Supreme Court of South Dakota and be a resident of Minnehaha County. Approximately 60 staff members work in the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A selected candidate will complete the current term. The position is up for election in 2020.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 to the Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners.

Other questions about the process can be directed to Carol Muller, Commission Administrative Officer at (605) 367-4206.

Crystal Johnson took over for Aaron McGowan as Minnehaha County State’s Attorney on an interim basis last week.

McGowan resigned following an investigation by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg at the direction of Governor Kristi Noem. He also cited complications from knee surgery in an email about his resignation.