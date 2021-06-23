Minnehaha County authorities searching for endangered missing man

MINNEHAHA, COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County need help locating an endangered missing man.

85-year-old Thomas Beesley left his home in Humboldt on Wednesday around 8 a.m. Thomas was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt, camouflage cargo shorts and brown slippers. He’s described as a white male, 6’0″, 180 pounds, green eyes and gray shoulder length hair.

Thomas drives a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, white in color with the license plate 1U-9768. It’s unknown what direction he was traveling.

Thomas’ family says he has signs of dementia and may have become disoriented and lost.

