MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the charges against a Sioux Falls man wanted by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-two year-old Chancellor Eagle Sr. is wanted on a list of charges, including Aggravated Assault and Abuse or cruelty to a Child. According to court papers, Eagle is accused of beating his 23-year old girlfriend multiple times in February.

The victim told police the assaults happened over the course of a week and a half. During at least one of the assaults, the victim was holding her two month old baby.

If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (605) 367-4300 or Crimestoppers at (605) 367-7007.