Cellphone found recording in restroom at Dell Rapids pool, Minnehaha County authorities say

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating after a cellphone was found to be recording in a restroom at the city pool in Dell Rapids.

According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, a cellphone was found in a family restroom by a city employee on Saturday, July 17. Phillips says the phone was placed in an area where someone wouldn’t normally place a cellphone. Pool employees say the restroom is mostly used by employees, but is accessible to the public.

After further investigation, officials determined that the phone was recording for about an hour. The phone is owned by a juvenile male who worked at the pool. Phillips says the phone had recorded for about an hour on a date prior to July 17. Authorities are still investigating that information.

Phillips says the juvenile male is no longer employed by the City of Dell Rapids.