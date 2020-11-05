Minnehaha County Auditor tests positive for coronavirus two days after Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two days after Election Day, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz tested positive for the coronavirus.
Litz has notified the auditor’s staff and other election workers are being notified. According to a news release, Litz tested positive on a rapid response test.
Ballot counting for the 2020 general election went into Wednesday night, but is substantially complete. The election canvas will proceed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office on Friday afternoon.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Spilling the tea: Beard facts
- Kansas joins the list to restrict travel from South DakotaSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kansas isn’t the only state restricting travelers from South Dakota.
- Thursday, Ag Markets November 5SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the latest ag market numbers as of noon on Thursday in the attached video.