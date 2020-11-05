Minnehaha County Auditor tests positive for coronavirus two days after Election Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two days after Election Day, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Litz has notified the auditor’s staff and other election workers are being notified. According to a news release, Litz tested positive on a rapid response test. 

Page 1 of Minnehaha County Auditor COVID-19 Press Release 11.5.20
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Whitney Fowkes (KELO-TV) • View document or read text

Ballot counting for the 2020 general election went into Wednesday night, but is substantially complete. The election canvas will proceed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office on Friday afternoon.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests