Minnehaha County Auditor tests positive for coronavirus two days after Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two days after Election Day, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz tested positive for the coronavirus.

Litz has notified the auditor’s staff and other election workers are being notified. According to a news release, Litz tested positive on a rapid response test.

Ballot counting for the 2020 general election went into Wednesday night, but is substantially complete. The election canvas will proceed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office on Friday afternoon.

