Minnehaha County auditor plans to give workers a break during election night

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — What was already expected to be a late night of counting votes in Minnehaha County will likely carry-over into the next day. Auditor Bob Litz says he expects, at some point on election night, to send home workers involved in processing and counting ballots and have them return in the morning to finish the job. The heavy influx of absentee ballots will turn Election Day into a two-day tally.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz has been crunching the numbers and says there’s no way his office can complete counting all the ballots in one night on Election Day.

“It just ain’t gonna happen. The math is just not there,” Litz said.

Instead, Litz plans a repeat of the June primary, and send workers home for the night and resume counting the following day.

“We are going to process the ballots that come in from the precincts on Election Day that night. Everybody’s going to go home, take a break, and come back and attack the absentees,” Litz said.

People voting absentee say it’s disappointing they’re casting ballots early in the process only to have to wait an extra day for the results.

“That’s definitely concerning as a citizen. I’m out here voting early and trying to be as safe as possible, I would just hope that we have the resources that could allow that vote to be counted quicker so that we know the results on Election Day,” Sioux Falls voter Tara Tordoff said.

Litz acknowledges that Minnehaha County will likely delay final results for statewide races as well as the ballot measures. And he’s expecting pushback on his decision to stretch the count to two-days.

“Of course we will. But you know what? C’mon down. I’ll put you to work and you can have a good dose of reality as to what’s going on down here,” Litz said.

Litz says with thousands of absentee ballots to process and tabulate on Election Day, it’s better to take the additional day to ensure an accurate count.

Litz says he has enough workers to do the job. But space is the issue. This time, they’ll process the ballots in the Old Courthouse Museum and count them next-door at the Election Center. For the June primary, everything was done inside the museum.