Minnehaha County auditor looking for volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County is bracing for what could be a record number of absentee ballots rolling in.

On Tuesday, county commissioners heard a report from the absentee ballot task force. The group says it supports auditor Bob Litz’s plan to hire up to 20 people to help handle absentee ballots, but county commissioners say everyone can pitch in and help by volunteering.

“If people have time in their schedule, please consider volunteering or coming down and working for us because if you want your numbers out quickly, then we have to have assistance to do it,” said Minnehaha County Commissoner Cindy Heiberger.

County auditor Bob Litz says he’ll need roughly 500 volunteers at polling places on election day and working on absentee ballot boards. Tonight we’ll hear more about the plan to make sure every vote counts.