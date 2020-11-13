Minnehaha County auditor back on the job, says he should have worn a mask more often

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Minnehaha County’s auditor is back on the job one week after testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Litz says he’s received the all-clear from county human resources and the state department of health to resume his duties, which include organizing a recount in a local legislative race. Litz says his bout with the coronavirus underscores the importance of wearing a mask, something he acknowledges he didn’t always do.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz says his rush of Election Night adrenaline obscured the minor cough and sniffles he was experiencing during the vote count.

“I felt fine physically but as I look back on it, there were probably signs that I should have paid attention to, Litz said.

Litz ended up isolating at home with his wife, who also tested positive.

“We just took it easy and rested and I’m the main cook when these things happen, she lost her sense of taste and smell, mine, mine works fine,” Litz said.

COVID-19 had been making the rounds in the auditor’s office ahead of Election Day. Litz hopes his staff can be at full strength starting next week. Litz says he should have worn his mask more often, but pushes back against some of the criticism he’s been hearing since his positive test.

“People say, you’re in this leadership position, you should blah-blah-blah. I’ve been wearing a mask for a long time, more than a lot of people and I feel like I’ve done my part. Can I do more? Yes. This is like raising children, you can always do more. So did I change my behaviors? Yes I do,” Litz said.

Behaviors Litz says include a stronger emphasis on masking-up for everyone.

“Wear a mask, wear a mask, when you’re out in public, period,” Litz said.

Another priority for Litz now that he’s back on the job is securing another scanning machine to count votes in future elections.

Litz retires as auditor at the end of the year.