Minnehaha County’s longtime treasurer won’t be seeking re-election this fall. Pam Nelson says after 16-years in office, it’s time to move on.

You know how they say you got to know when to hold them and know when to fold them. It’s kind of a tough thing to know. But I decided I’ve been here a long time, I think I made a difference, I guess I want to go do some stuff,” Nelson said.

Even though she’s retiring, Nelson says she’s not ruling out a future run for public office.