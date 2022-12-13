MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — From snow, to ice, to rain, KELOLAND is getting a mixed bag of weather this week.

As the snow falls in many communities, the Sioux Falls area is dealing with a different problem.

Mark Honerman’s work day started at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday with icy roads.

He plows and treats roads in the southeastern part of Minnehaha County.

“I prefer the snow, but the ice and rain…doesn’t make any difference to me,” Highway maintenance team member Mark Honerman said.

The Minnehaha County Highway Department started putting down a salt and sand mixture right away Tuesday morning and then switched to all salt.

With temperatures lingering around the freezing mark, the department is monitoring the roads closely.

“We just don’t know where the temperatures are going to be. As they were saying this morning on the news, two degrees, one degree can make a big difference,” Minnehaha County highway superintendent Groen said.

The department also has a team clearing bridge drains in the county to prevent pooling water.

“Everybody, the city, the state, we’re all battling frozen culverts, frozen catch basins. There’s no place for the water to go, so it stands there, the cars spray it, which gets more ice across the whole roadway. It’s just chasing the drainage problems,” Groen said.

Honerman will be back behind the wheel of his truck Wednesday morning.

He knows he may be returning to more slick conditions.

“Even though we put enough material down they still have a chance to ice over overnight,” Honerman said.

The work will continue for Honerman and his co-workers when the rain switches to snow Wednesday.

As always, Groen reminds drivers to give the plows some space while they’re out working.